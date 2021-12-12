Web Show: Sunday, December 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to NFL Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered the aftermath of 70+ mph winds that ran through Rochester Saturday. We discussed the extra staff of nurses coming to Strong Memorial Hospital along with a developing story involving a triple shooting near Monroe Avenue Sunday plus more.

