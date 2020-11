WIND ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE AREA FROM 4 P.M. TODAY TO 1 A.M. TUESDAY

An unseasonable, and unreasonable caliber of cold has made its way into Western New York and the Finger Lakes on busy northwesterly winds. Those cold winds pouring across the lower Great Lakes has also meant some a look of winter to go along with its feel as lake effect snow flakes fly. Consider it a "preview of coming attractions".