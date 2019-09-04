Live Now
Village at Unity residents get the ride of a lifetime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seniors from the Village at Unity in Rochester got the ride of a lifetime on Tuesday — in hot air balloons in their backyard.

One senior from the Village at Unity said riding in a hot air balloon was on their bucket list, so the center staff worked together to make their dream become a reality.

One resident explained what it was like in the air.

“It felt really exhilarating and something that I’ve never experienced before with a balloon so that was a new experience for me but one that I enjoy and would certainly do it again,” said resident Richard Skinner.

Skinner attributed his willingness to go on the ride to his granddaughter.

“Matter of fact just a couple weeks ago I followed my granddaughter out to do a skydive which was her first experience and I thought if she could do a skydive at ten thousand feet, I can 50 feet in a hot air balloon,” said Skinner.

