Police are looking for two individuals in connection with a shootout on a Bronx sidewalk on Nov. 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A minor narrowly escaped being shot as two people exchanged gunfire on a Bronx sidewalk on Friday, video of the shootout shows.

Police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue near Claremont Park around 4:10 p.m.

Two individuals appeared to exchange words on the sidewalk before they each pulled out a gun and opened fire, discharging several rounds before fleeing on foot in different directions, surveillance video shows.

As bullets flew, a young person who was with one of the individuals ran for cover behind a structure next to a stoop. The individual who was with the young person then returned and led them away by the hand.

Police said they’re unsure of the minor’s age, but they believe they are a family member of the individual they were with.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.