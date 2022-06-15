ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car that appears to be involved in a police chase crashed after flipping repeatedly in the area of North Goodman Street as seen in a video sent to News 8 Tuesday.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department say police attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of North Goodman Street and Central Park Avenue, but the vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit was initiated.

After the vehicle crashed, officers approach the car with guns drawn and a canine unit, the video shows. Two adult city residents then climbed out of the shattered windshield.

Officials say both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody and were both transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries. According to authorities, charges are still pending.

A nearby resident, Chucky Naz, captured the footage on his front door home security camera.

“It looked like a movie, like a scene from a movie,” said Sean Irizarry who was just getting home from work at the time. This happened right in front of his home.

“And I heard some screeching, so I could hear the car accident, and I ran to the front of the driveway, and that when I (saw) the car flip over right in front of the driveway,” he said.

He thought this was a run-of-the-mill accident and rushed to help — until, “The police officers pulled up and they came out with their weapons drawn and so that made me want to — well, I just ran away after that,” he said.

Full video:

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.