URMC advises caution when using disinfectants in your home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Restaurants, businesses and workplaces are preparing to open up again – and some are worried about the chance of bringing COVID-19 into the house.



While you clean counters and doorknobs with disinfectant, it’s important to do it safely.



For starters – always make sure you have proper ventilation and do not overuse disinfectant.



If you decide to use bleach – use a small amount with water.



Dr. Katrina Korfmacher from URMC said many guidelines you see say to use a third of a cup of bleach for a gallon of cold water, but that may not be the best option.



“We actually encourage people to think about a teaspoon in a cup,” said Dr. Katrina Korfmacher.



While that may be a small amount of cleaner, the goal is to use it within 24 hours, so it won’t degrade.



If you are concerned about cleaning your produce, Korfmacher advises that you only need water — nothing else. It doesn’t matter if it’s hot or cold water.



Another common mistake people make in their cleaning routine, is re-using beverage bottles, and forgetting to label what’s inside.



If you have to re-use a bottle to hold cleanser, It’s very important to label everything inside, and store it where children can’t access.



“The most common things kids are getting into, are household products. Those should be carefully up and away from kids as well,” said URMC Dr. Timothy Wiegand.



There is no magic formula for how often you should be disinfecting your home – especially since we are learning more about the virus each day. As long as you feel safe, and aren’t overdoing it.



If you’re not sure where to start, just start with the basics and stick to them.



“Stay focused on the basics,” said Korfmacher.



“The message is that we’ve gotten consistently all along about washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and staying a distance away from other people,” she said.



The URMC website has info-graphics with more information on safely using disinfectants in your home.



Visit their website to learn more.

