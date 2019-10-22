Town superviors calling on State to improve safety on Rt. 260

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Supervisors in the towns of Clarkson, Sweden and Hamlin are asking the State Department Of Transportation to make changes to improve safety along route 260.

This is after 46-year-old Carrie Ray, a Brockport school teacher, was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on that road on October 6th.

Ray was riding on Sweden Walker road when she was hit. The accident happened just south of route 18.

The supervisors say they brought the condition of the road to the state’s attention back in July. They claim the width of the shoulder varies along that road and tractor-trailer traffic has increased.

The letter went on to say this: “These issues are not something that we created, nor can we remediate. We need your help.”

The group is also asking to meet with the regional director of the New York State DOT Kevin Busch to address the concerns.

A local resident, Will Haines, is also working to improve safety along the road. Haines spoke to the town about his vision and will address leaders at an upcoming town hall meeting.

