Tow trucks patrol roads through heavy snow

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Heavy snow on Monday kept towing companies busy, as many drivers found themselves in need of help.

Shane Bartlett was driving a flatbed truck all Monday afternoon, looking for drivers who need help. An assistant manager at Action Towing and Service, he says more than 20 trucks were out patrolling the roads.

On Monday alone, they’ve responded to close to 100 calls.

“It’s busy. A lot of, mainly windspills. People sliding off the road then throw our normal tows in there,” said Bartlett.

As it got darker, the snow started to pile up on the roads, leading to more calls over the radio.

Shane picked up a car stuck in a parking lot with two flat tires. At another call, he found a car down in a ditch.

“We get those a lot in the wintertime. People don’t change their tires. They don’t prepare for the wintertime and get their tires looked at at least. That’s what happens,” said Bartlett.

AAA has a checklist for drivers to prepare their cars for winter.

Some things include checking batteries, and tires, making sure wiper blades and brakes are working correctly, and checking your windshield washer and coolant levels

When on the road, Action Towing and Service has tips that can also keep drivers safe.

“Just keep an eye open for anybody working on the side of the road especially. keep an eye out for black ice. watch the shoulders, that’s were the snow piles up, where the snowplows kick it up. it will suck you in,” Bartlett.