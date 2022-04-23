Prepare to change seasons again in Western New York, only this time the change will be a warm one. We’re cool but comfortable overnight before things heat up around here.

A warm front draped across the NY/PA border will slowly creep northward on Sunday bringing early summertime warmth to the region. Temperatures start in the 40s and 50s from the overnight and easily rise into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon under a strong, warm air mass.

It will be a stunner of a day if you favor the summer-like warmth with mostly sunny skies. This time of year, it’s worth noting those warm readings are not universal. Lake Ontario water temperatures in the 30s & a lack of strong southerly wind flow to overwhelm the lake breeze will result in a significant temperature difference lakeside and inland. With this in mind while areas along and south of the thruway will easily reach the upper 70s to 80 degrees, expect closer to the upper 50s and low 60s along the immediate lakeshore. Plan accordingly if you’re looking to fully tap into that summer-like air. It may be a nice opportunity to break out the grill for an afternoon or evening BBQ! Sweatshirts may be needed where warmth fails to persist.

Sunday will be a stunner of a day for everyone, but location is key to where the big warmth is. Those living along the lake know the drill. You may want the sweatshirt during parts of the day, but areas along the thruway and south may want to break out the shorts!☀️ pic.twitter.com/wZMwLLsICt — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) April 23, 2022

This is likely the first time we’ve had to discus dew points being relevant in the forecast, but Sunday night lows near 60 degrees with dew points in the 50s mean a borderline uncomfy evening for sleeping. Opening a window will offer some nice fresh air, but humidity may be a brief player in the forecast through the next morning.

Monday looks similarly warm, but a cold front will be on the approach. That will spread more clouds and waves or rain and rumbles back into the picture later Monday afternoon and evening. Expect one more day with highs well in the 70s, but once that cold front clears you can probably guess the direction this forecast takes. Much cooler air will settle back into WNY for much of the remainder of next week. This could even include a few wet snowflakes flying around Wednesday. Otherwise, no significant wintry weather looks to accompany this later cool down.

To be clear, most of us don't need extra motivation to enjoy a day or two with highs in the 70s (upcoming Sunday/Monday). But just in case you do need extra motivation, the 6-10 & 8-14 day temperature outlooks should provide a sufficient nudge for you. pic.twitter.com/JBMUu34SyR — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) April 21, 2022

~News 8 Weather Team