Taking a shot at the big time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mrs. Kasha Davis wants to do for Rochester what Mr. Rogers did for Pittsburgh.

The drag celebrity is teaming up with Blackfriars Theatre and Fish & Crown Creative to film a television pilot for “Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis” to be pitched to streaming networks.

Mrs. Kasha Davis discussed the project Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We have ‘Storytime Live’ at the theatre and now we’re bringing it to television,” she said. “We’re creating four pilot episodes to present to streaming networks and what’s great is that we are celebrating all of the artists and the technicians – all homegrown from Rochester, New York!”

The storytime performances began at Blackfriars in 2017 and took on a new dimension during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had a wonderful time over the pandemic with Mr. Davis bringing ‘Storytime Live’ from our home to homes all over the world,” Mrs. Kasha Davis explained. “And then, in conversation with Fish & Crown and Blackfriars Theatre, we thought why not put together a pilot episode where Mr. and Mrs. Davis get out into the community and celebrate our relationship and the love we share of an LGBTQ+ relationship from our home to homes all around the world? ‘Imagination Station’ is about kindness, gratitude, generosity, and loving your most genuine self.”

The plan is to begin filming the pilot episode at the end of June or the beginning of July. Right now, organizers are raising money to support the project. “We want to do things on a first-class level,” said Mrs. Kasha Davis.

Trillium Health has stepped up to be the lead sponsor of the show. “We’re looking for other organizations as well because we want to make sure that the sets and the costumes and the scenery, and – of course – the editing and the animation and the music are all first-class – like our Rochester arts community,” Mrs. Kasha Davis said.

A GoFundMe account has been established for those who would like to support the project. Here’s the link: https://gofund.me/a6c4f283

Mrs. Kasha Davis was featured on “RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 7” and has performed for years at venues across Rochester. “Imagination Station” represents a new path. “Well I’ll tell you drag has become mainstream and as a young child, there weren’t a lot of examples of happy, loving relationships and individuals who loved themselves for exactly who they are and loving their community so we’re really excited to bring this to televisions hopefully all around the world. So we’re very excited to get this going and we’d love for people to be involved.”

For more information visit Blackfriars.org.