ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Here are your local headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, September 9, 2019.

Firefighters helped two people escape a house fire in Greece last night. The two heard their fire alarm going off and saw smoke when they opened their attic door, so they called 911. One resident was disabled and needed to be helped out of the home. Both people made it out safely. The attic was severely damaged, but the home is livable.

One adult and two children are without a home after a late night fire in the City of Rochester. The fire that started around 10 p.m. Sunday night destroyed the home. Red Cross is providing the family with temporary housing.

There will be a police presence this morning at the Roth Junior High School in Henrietta after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a current student posted a threat on social media. Deputies say they are interviewing all students involved. No threats have been made at this time.

Funeral arrangements for the Gates firefighter who passed away begin today. Joseph Manuse died suddenly last weekend. Calling hours are today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DiPonzio Funeral Home on Spencerport road. The funeral is tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude Church on Lyell Ave.

Earlier Monday morning will be clouds that eventually give way to more sunshine throughout the day. You’ll note a fall feel for sure with temperatures topping out in the middle and upper 60s.