Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Victims Identified after plane crashes into Dutchess County home
Top Stories
Disgruntled diner shoots waiter to death over sandwich delay
Activists: Airstrikes halt Turkish convoy on road in Syria
Weather forecast: Warm, some sun, pop-up p.m. shower
Wildfire on Canary Islands forces 8,000 people to evacuate
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Bills end Carolina trip with a preseason win
Top Stories
Bills keep it fresh with Panthers practices
Top Stories
Shaq Lawson thrilled to give back in homestate
Panthers see growth in Josh Allen
Buddy Boeheim leads Syracuse to blowout win in Italy
Beane and McDermott return to Wofford College
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: August 19, 2019
Top Stories
Dozens arrested after Puerto Rican Festival
Top Stories
RPD officer involved in accident near State Street
Senator Ortt announces run for NY’s 27th Congressional District
Friends of man who fell through skylight hoping for speedy recovery
Macy’s Backstage brings new experience for shoppers at Eastview Mall
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Sunrise Smart Start: August 19, 2019
Video
Posted:
Aug 19, 2019 / 07:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2019 / 07:46 AM EDT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here’s your Smart Start for Monday, August 19.
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Warm, some sun, pop-up p.m. shower
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss