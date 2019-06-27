Summer vacation healthy habits

As you head out for your vacation this summer, Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine says use it as an opportunity to start a healthy habit.

“When people are on vacation, their schedule’s disrupted,” said Dr. Harp. “They have maybe a little more free time and so if they want to try something new, and do something different, they have that opportunity.”

Dr. Harp said vacation time is the perfect opportunity to up your activity level. “Most of us when we go on vacation think we’re going to kick back and sort of relax, but really when we kick back and relax, we start to lose things. Like it’s good for our bodies to be moving and active, to use our muscles. So when you’re on vacation, think about, you know, when I’m going to take a tour, do I take a walking tour or a bus tour? Maybe I should take a walking tour. Or, you know, do I take the stairs or the elevator? Well, maybe I should take the stairs instead of the elevator. So, you know, how do I keep my body moving and active while I’m on vacation?”

When you increase your activity level, Dr. Harp said it’s important to pay attention to your body. “Just about everything we do on vacation tends to dehydrate us – be out in the sun, exercise, eat too much salt, drink alcohol, even take plane flights where it’s really dry. So I recommend that people have water with them. Really water’s the best thing to be drinking all day long. How do you tell that you’re hydrated well? Basically when you urinate, it should be sort of pale, not bright yellow. If it gets bright yellow, it means time to drink more water.”

Dr. Harp also addressed eating while on vacation. “Eating is a major vacation activity,” he said. “So maybe think about scheduling of eating, how much you eat, and then also what you’re eating. A lot of places like all inclusive resorts have food all day long. Think about scheduling meal times. I’m going to eat at these times a day and the rest of the day I’m not going to be eating all the time. Think about how much you eat. There’s food all the time, so think about limiting, perhaps taking smaller portions, even using a smaller plate so that you’re not overfilling it. And think about maybe getting the vegetables and the salads first and filling up the plate up with that and then eating other things on top of that to keep a more healthy diet.”

Those with underlying medical conditions may need to make special preparations for a summer vacation. “People with medical illnesses that might be affected by change in routine probably should think about meeting with their primary care clinician to talk about – are there things I should watch our for, or ways that I should plan to keep myself healthy while I’m on vacation,” Dr. Harp said.