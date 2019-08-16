Students with autism help prepare for the Golisano Autism Center grand opening

Video
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — BOCES students with autism did landscaping on Friday morning in preparation for the grand opening of the Golisano Autism Center.

The center is a one-of-a-kind facility that offers numerous autism services under one roof. It is set to open next month on Science Parkway.

“To have had the opportunity to be a part of putting together a center in the community that focuses on individuals with autism I think is the best,” said the BOCES executive principal Joann Genthner.

The three students will be offered jobs at the center once they are ready to work.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss