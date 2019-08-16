Students with autism help prepare for the Golisano Autism Center grand opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — BOCES students with autism did landscaping on Friday morning in preparation for the grand opening of the Golisano Autism Center.

The center is a one-of-a-kind facility that offers numerous autism services under one roof. It is set to open next month on Science Parkway.

“To have had the opportunity to be a part of putting together a center in the community that focuses on individuals with autism I think is the best,” said the BOCES executive principal Joann Genthner.

The three students will be offered jobs at the center once they are ready to work.