St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest

Breaking News
Community begins clean up, restoration after night of chaos consumes Rochester
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest

Video

by: Kelley Hoskins

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was allegedly dragged to death by FedEx truck driver early Saturday morning following a night of protests in Downtown St Louis. 

The incident happened near North Broadway and O’Fallon Street near downtown St. Louis around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

A bystander captured video of the incident.

Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX was over the demonstrations Friday. Demonstrators gathered in front of police headquarters Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The demonstrations are a reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Local protesters joined demonstrations in cities across the country. 

The St. Louis demonstrators moved to shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 when the man was struck by the FedEx vehicle. He was between the truck’s trailers when he was dragged by the semi-truck.

Our news crew is not showing the entire video because of its graphic nature.

“When he was screaming for help I was saying, ‘Oh my God.’ I tried to grab his hand but it was impossible,” said Jared Arms, the CEO and Founder of a technology company and mentor to St Louis youth.

Arms captured the video as the incident unfolded. Demonstrators said they noticed some people in the crowd with guns. Jada Holmes shared video, which shows packages being stolen from the FedEx truck. 

It’s unclear who was involved in the alleged theft. In the video, you can also see people hitting on the FedEx truck. It’s unclear if they were a part of the demonstration. 

 A spokesperson from FedEx released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week. We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles.  We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss