Sledding takes over Cobb’s Hill Park after weekend snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The snowstorm didn’t stop people from heading to Cobb’s Hill Park Sunday for some outdoor fun.

“It’s cold it’s cold but it’s worth it,” said Jessica Bebee, a Rochester resident.

Families buddled up, got their gear ready and headed to the top of the hill for one reason.

“We’re out here to have fun. We don’t want to stay home, we want to have some fun and were out here with the kids the family and good friends and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Matt Matteson, a Rochester resident.

“Here to have fun. You know, if you got snow then you got a sled that’s how it is here,” said Logan Reid.

Many say Cobb’s Hill Park is the number one spot in Rochester to come out and have some fun. Sledding wasn’t the only thing on the hill, as snowboarders and even a bike took a chance on the snow as well.

“It’s smooth, it’s really smooth and it’s fast,” said Edina Serhatlic.

“Very fast and smooth, that tree not my best friend,” said Juliana Bebee

Some say they come out every year to hit the hill, and that Cobb’s Park is the best place to do it.

“It’s safe. I grew up going to driving park and maple wood and dropping the kids off and everybody loading and unloading with Lake Ave traffic, it’s horrible,” said Jessica Bebee. “He suggested that we come up here. This was my second time. Much safer. They drive-up, drop the kids off, it’s perfect.”

“Without these sleds, we just have to go down headfirst. And yeah, that wouldn’t be too fun but yeah we’re definitely prepared every year. We’re out here we’re having fun. We’ve been doing this a long time,” said Matt Matteson.

