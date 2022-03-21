CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sands Family Foundation donated $13.5 million to help build a new YMCA facility in Canandaigua, YMCA officials announced Monday.

$12 million of that funding will go constructing the new facility, and up to $1.5 million for operational costs. YMCA officials say the facility will be named the Sands Family YMCA.

The Sands have been long-time supporters of the YMCA, officials said in a Monday morning press release, beginning with Constellation Brands founder Marvin Sands and ” his desire for his employees and their families to have a place to go for childcare and recreation.”

“The importance of providing safe outlets for families was something instilled in me by my parents,” said Richard Sands, Constellation Brands Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. “That is why we knew it was essential to help with creating a modern-day YMCA to serve Canandaigua families and the greater community.”

“The generosity of the Sands family throughout the years has been incredible,” said

Jeffrey Friend, Chair, Canandaigua Family YMCA Board of Directors. “Their commitment to

philanthropy and leadership in our community is admirable and their latest gift will allow

us to serve even more individuals and families.”

According to the YMCA, Constellation Brands donated 13 acres of land near the corner of North Street and North Bloomfield Road to keep the facility within the city limits of Canandaigua.

Sands, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Constellation Brands. “This land is where the company laid its roots, and we could not be prouder to continue the family tradition of supporting the Canandaigua community.”

Plans for the new facility include 75,000 square feet, three studios for group exercise, a creator’s space, a teaching kitchen, and more. There are also plans for a Day Camp outside, on-site medical services, and a full-day licensed child care center. Officials say overall construction costs will exceed $24 million.

A fundraising campaign includes leveraging the 2:1 match from the Sands Family Foundation to raise $6 million in additional contributions.

A groundbreaking is expected to take place this spring with the goal of opening the new Y in the fall of 2023.

Officials say the YMCA is working with a developer to purchase the current YMCA building and reimagine it for future use.