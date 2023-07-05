PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Saint’s Place Super Sale began Wednesday at St. Louis Church in Pittsford. The annual sale of donated items by members of the community benefits Saint’s Place, a local group which helps refugees resettle in our area.

This year, Saint’s Place is also marking 25 years in operation. What began as an ‘adopt-a-family’ mission has grown into assistance for more than 30,000 refugees.

The Super Sale has been running almost as long as the start of the organization in the late 90s. Leaders with Saint’s Place say it comes as the group embarks on an upcoming record year, where they will assist roughly 1,400 refugees and accommodate them locally.

“The focus has been the Ukrainians and the Afghani people who have to flee their country, especially those associated with the American presence in Afghanistan. These are legal refugees who are processed by the state. Some of them have been waiting in refugee camps for long periods of time,” said Sally Schrecker, former operations manager with Saint’s Place and co-chair of the sale.

The event, a year-round effort, brings over 100 volunteers taking part in set-up and operation of the four-day features. The sale is the group’s largest fundraiser. All proceeds will go directly to the mission of Saint’s Place.

Without the ongoing show of support from community donations and contributions, organizers say the group wouldn’t be as successful.

“Without the sale we wouldn’t be able to have a Saint’s Place. It’s that important to the success of our ministry. At least when they come home, they have the basics and their necessities and can move on and concentrate on the rest of the healing process,” said Michele Quinn, associate director of Saint’s Place and director of the sale.

Wednesday’s sale runs until 8 p.m. with $10 admission. Thursday’s admission is free. The sale runs through Saturday. For more details on features and admission fees, visit Saint’s Place’s website.