Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

RPD to monitor beaches for Fourth of July Weekend, plans in place to keep things safe

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — While public Fourth of July celebrations are canceled this year in the city, beaches and parks remain open. Families are coming out to swim, cook-out and enjoy the weather.

Christopher came out to the beach on Friday to get a head-start on the holiday weekend.

“We are gonna have food, games, we’re at the beach it’s a really good time,” said Christopher.

Rochester police will boost their presence at Ontario Beach Park and Durand Eastman Park, as a response to high volumes of people expected for the Fourth of July Weekend. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be enforced where social distancing isn’t possible.

“You know, cover up, COVID-19 is serious, just enjoy and be responsible,” said Christopher.

Police say if the capacity of traffic at the beach ramps up to a level where there’s a concern for pedestrians walking, parking lots will be closed off and Lake Ave Northbound will be closed off.

There’s also a concern for possible disruption of any kind. Police said there were some fights over Memorial Weekend, and they’re keeping those in mind heading into the weekend.

“What we do ask is that everyone is respectful of one another and the Charlotte community,” said Nathan Cornell, Captain of Lake Section. “We have the warmer weather, COVID-19, a holiday on a Saturday and no events downtown, so there’s more consideration we have to take in as we plan this,” he said.

Cornell said they will also look out for drunk drivers, and illegal fireworks.

In the meantime, police encourage people to come out, relax and have fun — even if things feel different. They say if you have any information regarding where fireworks are going off in the middle of the night, or if you have any concerns for public safety, call 911.

