Police were called to a house on Seneca Parkway on July 8, when a man found two grenades in his garage.

Upon arrival they learned that the two grenades were inside a piece of furniture, thought to be left behind by the previous owners.

The bomb squad was immediately called to the scene and determined the the grenades were live and World War II style.

A few streets were shutdown temporarily, and the surrounding houses were evacuated.

No one was hurt and the streets are now re-opened.