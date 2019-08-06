Residents react to proposed RG&E rates hikes ahead of public hearings

A series of public hearings are being held by The New York State Public Service Commission in response to the proposed rate increases by Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E).

In the summer heat, residents like Gabe Kinem turn up the air conditioning and he’s not thrilled with the prospect of paying more to stay comfortable, but he doesn’t see a better option.

“Not positive, obviously. I don’t think anybody really wants their rates to go up. Furthermore, if I’m not mistaken RE&E is the only power company around. So it’s kinda like you have no choice but to just pay more for the same thing,” said Gabe Kinem, a Rochester resident.

Rochester Gas and Electric filed a rate case with the New York State Public Service Commission.

They cite a changing residential landscape and aging infrastructure as some of the reasons.

If the increases are approved residential customers could see an increase of 2.86 dollars a month for electric and 1.56 dollars a month for gas.

The proposed rate increaseS wouldn’t take effect until April of 2020,but some residents say they are already dealing with enough.

“I would be, I am upset if it’s going to happen,” said Rachel Toleand, a Rochester resident.

“Nobody wants to pay more for anything like that,” said Jeremy Doehler a Rochester resident.

“I don’t want the rates to go up. the water already gonna up, food is going up. I’ve heard politicians say that there is no inflation and I’m just wondering why they’re thinking that when I see prices going up. So yeah I would be bothered by it,” said Kim Schlafer, a Rochester resident.

New York State has a deregulated energy market, meaning there are other energy suppliers available to residents. Information on those can be found here.

The RG&E rate increases still need to be approved by the state public service commission.

A series of public information sessions are taking place this month.

In these, residents can hear about the proposal and ask questions of RG&E representatives. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

City of Rochester City Council Chambers

30 Church Street

Rochester, New York 14614

Afternoon Information Session: 1:30 P.M.

Afternoon Public Statement Hearing: 2:30 P.M.

Evening Information Session: 6:00 P.M.

Evening Public Statement Hearing: 7:00 P.M.

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Keene Valley Public Library

1796 NYS Route 73

Keene Valley, New York 12943

Information Session: 1:00 P.M.

Public Statement Hearing: 2:00 P.M.

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Tompkins County Public Library

Borg Warner Room, 101 E. Green Street

Ithaca, New York 14850

Information Session: 1:00 P.M.

Public Statement Hearing: 2:00 P.M.

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Binghamton City Hall Council Chambers

38 Hawley Street

Binghamton, New York 13901

Information Session: 5:00 P.M.

Public Statement Hearing: 6:00 P.M.