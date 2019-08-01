Repairs coming to distressed apartments on Thurston Road and Chili Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Major repairs are coming to distressed apartment buildings in Rochester.

“The place was deteriorating, and so much was happening. The building was falling apart, and something needed to be done,” said John Lindsey. “Things are going to be good here. And the building is going to be better.”

The buildings undergoing renovations are located on Thurston Road and Chili Avenue.

The project was financed with $10 million in funds secured by Governor Cuomo and other community partners who hope the renovation will preserve the long-term affordability of the community.

Housing will be preserved for 63 families.