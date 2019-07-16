‘Reimagine the Canals’ campaign holds meeting in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A community engagement meeting was held Tuesday evening for people to learn about and weigh in on the ‘Reimagine the Canals’ initiative.

The state-sponsored campaign is meant to identify new uses for the Erie Canal in order to boost economic development, recreation and environmental resiliency.

The campaign is based on last year’s Reimagine the Canals competition launched by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“These sessions are a great opportunity for the public to help shape the future of the Erie Canal,” said Joanie Mahoney, the Reimagine the Canals Task Force chair. “The public’s input will be crucial in formulating the final recommendations about the Canal that will be sent to Governor Cuomo.”

“I think you know we are very excited about the future, said Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman. “We’re excited about doing more with tourism, more outreach, more economic development, more taking advantage of the canal and what it can do for Brockport.”

Input from the sessions will be presented to the Reimagine the Canals task force.