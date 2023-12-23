ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — REACH advocacy, a grassroots organization, is working to solve chronic homelessness by supporting those struggling, with various programs. The organization doesn’t just provide housing, it also supports guests with meals, social work, and medical care to help get guests back on their feet. Today, REACH Advocacy handed out gifts to residents to make their holiday a little brighter.

“It feels great knowing that we’re seen and that people are paying attention,” said Julie Mikiewicz, Project Haven Shelter Resident. “This is very important because this is a very hard thing to do for people— there’s a lot that goes into it.”

Project Haven resident Jeffrey Pecora says that he was surprised, “I wasn’t even expecting nobody to come here and give me a gift, but it’s more appreciated than anything.”

The gifts were donated by The Esther Project and individuals from the community. In addition to the gifts, organizers and members of the REACH board, Deborah Peiffer and Jeanette Creighton, say that residents will receive a home-cooked meal, every night this week, which will be brought in by volunteers to each of their shelters.

“It’s a win-win because the homeless meet someone that cares and the people that bring the meal (think) ‘oh I thought homelessness was this or that and I realize they’re just like everybody else,'” said Jeanette Creighton, Board of Directors, REACH Advocacy.

REACH Advocacy’s Project Haven has five locations that provide long-term private room sheltering options for those in need. The organization used to be what’s called a blue shelter which only runs during the winter. But they expanded– they say it’s because they understand how homelessness can impact all.

“It could happen to anyone, you could lose your job, your partner could lose their job, you could become disabled, your partner could become disabled,” said Creighton, “No matter what happens you’re homeless so it’s on a continuum.”

The expansion took a toll. “The expansion has been a very heavy lift for us so any kind of donations— monetary donations— to help support the rent, staff, supplies,” said Deborah Peiffer, Board of Directors REACH Advocacy, “donations are very very welcome.

If you want to give a monetary donation or volunteer, you can check out the REACH Advocacy website or Facebook page.