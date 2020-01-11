Proposed wine tariffs could double the cost of imported European wine

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) – ​​A new 100% tariff on imported European wine and champagne could increase the cost of some imported wine, impacting stores here in Rochester and everyday consumers alike.

Wine is a big part of the Flores-Salvaggio family.​ Originally from Portugal, a traditional family toast is made every Sunday using a very specific wine imported from Portugal. ​

Lately, wine tariffs are making this wine and others like it un-buyable in the

“We sat around saying this is gonna be the last one, this is gonna be the last one. so we will have to convert to another label but it’s not gonna be really the same,” said Caci Flores-Salvaggio​, a wine aficionado.

The wine was impacted by an October tariff introduced last year.

Now, the Trump administration is proposing a new 100% tariff on European wine imports in retaliation for a European tax on U.S. tech companies according to CBS.

For buyers, the proposed tariff could double costs at the stores, like the East Ave Liquor, who say most of their wines sales are imported bottles.

​”Not right away but down the line, you’ll see that a lot of those wines you enjoy from Europe and other areas are going to be a lot more expensive than what you’re used to. Puts the imported wine category in very uncertain future,” said Tj Rogers, store manager East Ave liquor.

​​Tariffs could make it harder to get the wine in the stores as well.​

T. Edward Wines and Spirits distributes throughout upstate new york, and says the new tariffs would affect nearly half of all imported wine, making it even harder for wineries and distributors to turn a profit. ​

“They’re family-run wineries that live off of kinda razor-thin margins. The purpose tariffs, the 100% tariffs will make it much much harder,” said Daniel George, a sale representative with T. Edward Wine and Spirits.

​For now, distributors and stores say they are in good shape until current supplies run out. ​

For the Flores-Salvaggio’s, this means stocking up on their favorite bottle.

“It’s almost like when you migrate to another country and you’re using a different ingredient in your dish, and you’re making it. Its the same dish but there’s just a little something different. It’s gonna be nostalgic and it’s gonna be melancholy,” said Flores-Salvaggio.

The tariffs are only a proposal at this time. A public comment period with U.S. trade representatives will be open until January 13th. ​