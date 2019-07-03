“Pride Night” draws third biggest attendance this season for Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV)

It was the Rochester Redwings versus the Syracuse Mets for a historic first at Frontier Field. Pride Night brought in 9,744 people to the stadium, the third largest attendance this season. The event put the LGBTQ+ community in the spotlight and welcomed all.

Dan Mason, the General Manager of the Red Wings, says tonight, he saw an inclusive cross-section of the city coming together. He says that’s what Rochester, and baseball, are all about.

“It’s just a place where people can come and celebrate as a community and have fun.”



Pride Night was a historic first, and the LGBTQ+ community took notice.

“It’s a pretty powerful sign and symbol from the Redwings to say ‘hey, this is our community…this is us,'” says attendee Katie Welch.

“We get to have the gay community and the straight community come together and show love,” adds Victor Soto.

Lee Iannoe, wearing rainbow Mickey Mouse ears, helped organize over 30 people for Pride Night. She says, “Once and awhile it’s nice to be reminded that you’re human and you’re loved.”

Leadership on local and national levels came out to take in the game and show support.

“This is just one of the great things about Rochester and Monroe County, embracing people, tolerance for everyone,” says Rep. Joe Morelle, D-NY, sans-tie, enjoying the atmosphere.



Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor adds, “Baseball brings people together and pride brings people together.”

While Morelle and Moehle came as allies…. not everyone did. A handful protestors were there, right at the front gate. Mason says if you don’t like Pride Night, there are over 25 home games left this season. But please…

“Leave your hate at the gate. This night is about inclusion,” says Mason.