Postscript with Adam Chodak: Names

Much of the area never made it above freezing on one of our coldest days of the season. Skies are mostly clear over Rochester, which will help drop temperatures further, but clouds are more prevalent east of town where a few lake-effect flakes will be flying. Even with those east flakes, the evening and night are quiet overall with lows settling in the middle and upper 20s.

Our Tuesday follows the same path as today with flurries east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold conditions with highs struggling to do much better than freezing. A piece of upper level energy will drop southward Tuesday night, allowing predominantly snow showers to develop. Any accumulations with this system are expected to be less than an inch with some leftover snow showers mixing with raindrops into Wednesday. This will mark the start of a warming trend that gets us into the 40s through the second half of the week and perhaps to 50 by Saturday. Rain will develop late Saturday into Saturday night with our next approaching system. This will carry breezy conditions with it Saturday and into Sunday as the showers taper as a rain/snow mix.