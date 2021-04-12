Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Rochester doctor discusses COVID variants found in local samples
Live
Top Stories
South African variant may be able to ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, study finds
Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick
Video
Weather forecast: Another day full of rain to start the work week
Video
Stimulus checks: Missing a payment? File an IRS trace to track it down
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Olympics
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Top Stories
Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick
Video
Top Stories
Asplund, Skinner lift Buffalo to comeback win over Flyers
Section V Live: April 9, 2021
Video
Standout running backs highlight this week’s Section V Best
Video
Canandaigua football team under quarantine after two positive cases of COVID-19
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Rochester doctor discusses COVID variants found in local samples
Live
Top Stories
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Lifeline
Video
Top Stories
Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick
Video
Weather forecast: Another day full of rain to start the work week
Video
Stimulus checks: Missing a payment? File an IRS trace to track it down
Video
Swimsuit skiing and snowboarding at Boogel Woogel Festival in Russia
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Local boy scout troop holds food drive for Perinton Food Shelf
Video
Top Stories
Local pageant girl raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Video
Volunteers clean Susan B. Anthony neighborhood
‘Smile, you are loved’: Youth minister spreads positivity with sign in Rochester
Video
Dick’s Sporting Good store opens in Victor with rock climbing wall, batting cages, and more
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Lifeline
Video
by:
WROC Staff
Posted:
Apr 12, 2021 / 12:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 12, 2021 / 12:49 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on April 9, 2020.
Trending Stories
Quarantine no longer required for unvaccinated international travelers into New York
Video
Public health alert issued for raw ground turkey products linked to Salmonella
Video
WATCH LIVE: Rochester doctor discusses COVID variants found in local samples
Live
LISTEN LIVE: Gov. Cuomo hosts conference call to update New Yorkers on coronavirus pandemic
Live
Greece Superintendent: New guidance on reopening schools ‘feels more restrictive’
Video
South African variant may be able to ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, study finds
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
State trooper who found 2-year-old on mountain in Bristol: ‘She hugged me and wouldn’t let go’
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Another day full of rain to start the work week
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss