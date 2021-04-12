Postscript with Adam Chodak: Lifeline

A record was broken for daily rainfall Sunday at 1.18", breaking the previous record of 0.88" from 1922. More rain is on the way today as we are dealing with a massive and slow-moving storm system that will be the focal point of our forecast going through the week.

A flood advisory is in effect through early Tuesday morning along Irondequoit Creek from Perinton through West Webster. Low-lying areas may see some ponding as rain increases this afternoon. Yards will continue to collect water and homes near creeks and streams may see a minor threat of some basement flooding.