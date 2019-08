PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hampton Inn hotel manager is under arrest for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the hotel .

Bryan McGillvray was charged with grand larceny.

He allegedly stole $42,000 from the Penfield Hampton Inn over the course of two years.

Police were called after a bank noticed unusual transactions. They also say McGillvray had been falsifying business records since 2017 in an effort to cover his tracks.