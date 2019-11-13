Officials talk about app security after a school threat was made on a gaming app.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- After the Albion Central School District discovered students making threats using a popular gaming app, local experts talked about detecting threats on social media and how users can stay safe.

When school officials found threatening messages on a gaming application, law enforcement immediately got involved.

The app Discord is intended to allow kids to talk about games but it turned into something else. Officials say they found three students were developing a “plan of violence” through the app.

The company released this statement;

“We’re committed to ensuring that Discord is a positive and safe place for all our users. We have a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it.” Sean Li, Director of Trust and Safety at Discord.

School officials, the police, and even the FBI were involved in the investigation.

Leaders with Grey Castle security, a cybersecurity provider, say the response was great but there needs to be more attention on these apps.

“When you dive into that you really kinda get an understanding of it then your not surprised I think the problem with this incident that took place that a lot of people were surprised about what happened and how it came out It’s not good to be surprised,” said Paul Robinson Grey Castle security solutions advisor.

For parents, this could mean sitting down and talking with their children about what they see and say on social media.

“Get an understanding of what these APPLICATIONS can do and how they can negatively impact your children’s lives or their friend’s lives and really kinda of dive into that,” said Robinson.

“Anytime you see something like that come across the board you have to take it seriously because you never know if this is the time that something tragic is going to happen,” said Robinson.

Those three Albion students have been charged with second-degree conspiracy, a class b felony, in connection to those threats.