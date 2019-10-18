News 8 Honor Roll: Recognizing breast cancer awareness month

Today our spotlight shines on the Fairport varsity field hockey team. They hosted a game to recognize breast cancer awareness month on Wednesday against Pittsford Sutherland.

Players wore pink jerseys and socks for the occasion. They also present a $500 check to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester and launched pink balloons to honor those impacts by breast cancer.

