Cookie Stringfellow denounces Area 51 "raids" Video

After social media outcry, POP ROC and Morgan's Cereal Bar team up Video

Seeing eye dog in training named for woman special to Guiding Eyes for the Blind Video

Bills Gameday Recap: Week 2 vs. Giants — September 15, 2019 Video

New Horizons programs give new life to seniors Video

Geneva Hosts their 9/11 remembrance ceremony Video

Where They Were Video

Bills Gameday Recap: Week 1 vs. Jets — September 8, 2019 Video

Teddi Bowl helps Camp Good Days kids fulfill All-American dream Video

Meredith Cherry and her horse Apollo riding 10,000 miles for domestic violence awareness Video

Joan Mayers starts her 50th year as a crossing guard Video