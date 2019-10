ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Matt Bryant of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the top items you should consider while undertaking your year-end financial review Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"There was a change in the tax law in 2018, which resulted in lower withholding," said Bryant. "A good strategy is to estimate your taxes for 2019. Starting with your current paycheck, multiply by the number of pay stubs left, plus your year end totals to get an estimate of your taxable income."