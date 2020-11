*High Wind Warnings in effect for the counties of Monroe, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming from now until 1 AM Monday*

The main part of the storm that brought rain and wind has moved out and many are without power. Once the surface low pressure system makes it to James Bay tonight, we will be getting hammered by westerly winds gusting past 40 mph. This is likely where we remain through about 2 AM Monday morning where winds will slowly begin to weaken. Precipitation associated with the cold front will have ended by this time, but Lake-effect rain and snow showers will have kicked up and spray across Western New York with little to no accumulation expected. The best chance for minor snow accumulations across higher elevations is Tuesday where temperatures are colder at the surface.