New state services target e-cigarettes, help users quit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The New York State Department of Health is making strides against electronic cigarette addiction. On Monday, state health officials announced new services people can use to help them quit using electronic cigarette products.

The new measures focus on education and resources for those looking to quit vaping.

They include things like treatment coaching and funding for health systems, all things local health experts say will help bring awareness to the growing issue.

“More money, more attention on this problem I think is going to help even if it doesn’t solve it, it will move the issue in the right direction,” said James Murray, Pulmonologist at Rochester Regional.

The new state initiatives include things like;

Free quit-coaching through 1-866-NY-QUITS

Nicotine replacement therapy; nicotine patches, gum, lozenges

$16,375,000 in funding for mental and medical health organizations.

A new statewide tv ad campaign focusing on education for parents and teens

Experts say a combination of these methods is helpful in quitting.

“It’s some combination of counseling and support and medicine. And individually, They work best together not in isolation,” said Murray.

Experts say the best way to quit, is to use methods already approved by the FDA. They say while the dangers of vaping are still being discovered, there are proven benefits of no nicotine.

“What we would recommend is that a person utilizes the nicotine replacement therapies that have been approved by the FDA,” said Annalisa Rogers, director of smoking and health action collation with the American Lung Association.

Since this is a new epidemic, experts say more information is needed about the effects of the products, but these statewide programs are a good first step.

“There’s always lots of education that’s needed in order to help people make the best decisions for themselves in terms of health. Anything that provides better education and more awareness about what the dangers are of particular products, Its always helpful,” said Rogers.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said “The ongoing outbreak of vaping-associated pulmonary illnesses plaguing New Yorkers and people across the country is a stark reminder of the addictive nature and potential dangers of e-cigarettes. We are proud to expand our existing services to further assist people struggling with nicotine addiction in all forms to quite once and for all.”

The state has already launched the tv ad campaign and health organizations can start applying for the funding in July of 2020.

The state hotline has already been updated to assist people with their electronic cigarette questions. Anyone can call during the week after 9 am at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-687-8487).