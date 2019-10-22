New program for students caught vaping in Greece Central School District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Schools in the Greece Central School District are adopting a new approach for students who are caught with electronic cigarettes.

As part of a new restorative program, students caught with electronic cigarettes will get an education instead of punitive punishment. The program will give first-time offenders the chance to learn about the dangers of vaping.

“Punitive measures don’t work for every student and that we need to give them more of a supportive learning opportunity and that’s what this offers students,” said Stephanie Rago, substance abuse prevention coordinator.

The restorative program has three phases for first-time offenders caught vaping.

Students complete a self -assessment to reflection on their mental and social well-being. Watch educational videos and complete assignments on the dangers of vaping. Bring in a trusted adult to talk about how their actions affected others.

A similar program is available to teens through the American lung Association. Leaders say this approach works better for young people.

“Giving them education is crucial. So I think this could be a turning point helping youth get off e-cig and hopefully not become addicted to nicotine,” said Joseph Potter, reality check youth manager with the American Lung Association.

“Hopefully at the end of the day, they don’t just go home and do it again. They actually know the dangers, they know why it would be more beneficial for them to quit,” said Potter.

The program is in the second year at Greece School District and is implemented fully at Greece Arcadia High School.

School drug abuse prevention officials hope the measure can replace old suspension methods for first-time offenders.

“That was kinda defeating the purpose because it took kids out of school. Obviously we want kids in class, we want kids learning, but we also want to give them an intervention, you know, that punitive measures don’t work for every student,” said Rago.

The district also takes questions from parents about the dangers of vaping. At an upcoming parent round table in March, they will address substance abuse, specially with information on vaping.

The restorative program will be implemented at Oylimpia High School in the next few weeks.