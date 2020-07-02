Neighbors react to racist graffiti in Perinton: ‘I feel sadness, disappointment’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After talking to the people who live near the racist graffiti was found in Perinton, they’re saying these acts of racism are ‘not Fairport’.

They feel emotional and confused.

New info we’re learning about racist graffiti in the Town of Perinton:



– Graffiti found in 7 locations

– 600 addresses canvassed by police

– The graffiti ranged from the letters kkk, to swastikas, and a racial slur

– Some video collected, currently being analyzed @News_8 pic.twitter.com/DOMHzGFKEW — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 2, 2020

“I feel sadness, disappointment. I teach in the city, and many students I have live here,” said Eva Miller.

“This is a little out of the ordinary, so this was very startling and just yuck, I don’t like this,” said Tracy Czudak.

Czudak said it’s possible this could be an incident of young people stirring the pot. Either way, she wants it to stop.

“I didn’t feel terribly threatened, I felt a little uneasy but I felt it was more, you know, young kids,” she said.

Brittany Lucas lives in the apartment complex where the graffiti was found.

She said as a mother of a young girl, she’s concerned.

“I am very protective over her, because she is from me, and if they are against my kind of people that’s not okay,” said Lucas.

Lucas also said that while it is rare, a similar incident happened at the same complex a few years ago.

“Another incident two years ago they used a wall and had ‘KKK’ and big red letters,” said Lucas.

Police say they will find whoever is responsible, and they will face consequences.