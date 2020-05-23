1  of  74
Closings
Multiple people rescued off the Cohocton River

Video

by: Ariel Salk and George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Two boys and two girls, all appearing to be in at least their teens, who stranded on the Cohocton River have been rescued.

The four were going down the river and managed to get on an island in the middle of the river and were rescued by the Bath Water Rescue Team, with assistance from Corning’s unit.

18 News was first on the scene and captured exclusive video of the group returning to shore.

At least one of the people rescued is being checked by medical staff for possible hypothermia.

Director of Emergency Services for Steuben County Tim Marshall spoke with 18 News at the scene about what should be done before you go in a river.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

———————-

SAVONA N.Y. (WETM) – A river rescue involving multiple children in the Cohocton River is underway Friday evening, a first responder source tells 18 News.

The rescue is happening on Scudder Road near State Route 415 and the Savona, Bath and Corning Fire Departments are responding. Multiple boats have been dispatched to the scene from across Steuben County.

This is a breaking story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

