More local election controversy

The City of Rochester is looking into an incident that took place outside a polling place on primary day.

Northwest city council member Molly Clifford and city council candidate Jose Peo are calling on the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity to investigate a city staff member.

A video shows northwest neighborhood administrator Tammi Herron having a conversation with Peo and his representatives outside of the Edgerton recreational center, a polling place on Tuesday.

Peo said the exchange was unnecessary and he says he was ‘clearly within his rights on public property’ and he describes the encounter as a ‘misuse of RPD staff and resources.’

According to the board of election regulations, it is illegal to campaign within 100 feet of the polls, which sparks the debate about whether Peo’s placement of signs was within legal bounds.

“More along the lines of she opened the door, you guys got a leave again we showed them in this sign that clearly stated that we were in our rights. She again stated that we had to go, we cannot be there, she was getting calls about us. What are we getting calls about, nothing was really answered,” said Peo.

City officials said Herron did not remove the signs but respectfully told Peo it was illegal to place signs on city property, and they had to be removed. They released this statement;

“The Neighborhood Service Center administrator was out in the neighborhood with a crime prevention officer dealing with another issue, when she received a complaint that election signs were illegally placed at the Edgerton R-Center, which is City property.

“In accordance with her duties, the NSC administrator went to the R-Center and found that Mr. Peo had indeed illegally placed signs on City property. She did not remove the signs but respectfully told Mr. Peo it was illegal to place signs on City property, and they had to be removed.”

A spokeswoman for the city says the security camera footage at the Edgerton REC center is being reviewed to see if it captured the illegal placement of signs on city property.