Mayor issues executive order in an attempt to stop gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren is prohibiting gatherings of more than five people because of recent gun violence.

The mayor announced an emergency order to prohibit public gatherings and large private gatherings at night, specifically more than five people on city property, like parks and streets, between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

It’s an effort by city leaders to stop consistent shootings and violence that have happened over the last six weeks.

Warren believes shootings are happening at late-night parties on city streets

She adds since the beginning June, 70 people have been shot and 8 people have died in Rochester. She says much of this violence has been starting at house parties on city streets and public parks.

The mayor says she hopes this emergency order will help stop some of the violence.

“It is an absolute shame,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “An atrocity that 70 people have been shot in our city in the last two months. We ask that you all join with us if you see something say something.”

The order starts Wednesday night and state police are being called in to help enforce.