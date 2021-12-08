Macedon teen a member of Nickelodeon’s new music group ‘Good Newz Girls’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local teen is joining a new girl group formed by Nickelodeon.
The group is called Good NEWZ Girls, and 17-year-old Baylee Morrison from Macedon is a member.
The group, a pop R&B outfit announced by Nickelodeon in collaboration with Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, released a new Christmas EP to show off their sound. Here’s their music video for the song “Holiday Gift.”
The members of Good NEWZ Girls are:
- Mikaela Astel (17 years old from Queens, NY) – Mikaela competed on season 16 of The Voice and was featured in the Blind Auditions and Battle rounds.
- Nayah Damasen (17 years old, from Burbank, CA) – Nayah is currently in production in the live-action television movie musical, Monster High (working title), slated to premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon.
- Isabel Gonzalez (16 years old from Teaneck, NJ) – Isabel performed with Acapop! KIDS musical group, which was co-founded by Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying.
- Baylee Morrison (17 years old from Macedon, NY) – Baylee performed the National Anthem for major league sporting events including the NFL (Bills), NHL (Sabres), and NASCAR Dover International.