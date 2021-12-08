Macedon teen a member of Nickelodeon’s new music group ‘Good Newz Girls’

Light snow continues to fall off and on through the afternoon. A weak storm system is sweeping by to our south and will move out tonight, not before dropping about an inch of snow across the region. Watch for back and side roads to become slick. Temperatures hold in the 20s and low 30s.

Brief high pressure drys things out Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures remain cool with highs only in the low to middle 30s. A weak warm front Thursday night into Friday could bring A few light snow and rain showers, but most will be missed. Friday will be warmer with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s.