Macedon teen a member of Nickelodeon’s new music group ‘Good Newz Girls’

Video

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local teen is joining a new girl group formed by Nickelodeon.

The group is called Good NEWZ Girls, and 17-year-old Baylee Morrison from Macedon is a member.

The group, a pop R&B outfit announced by Nickelodeon in collaboration with Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, released a new Christmas EP to show off their sound. Here’s their music video for the song “Holiday Gift.”

The members of Good NEWZ Girls are:

  • Mikaela Astel (17 years old from Queens, NY) – Mikaela competed on season 16 of The Voice and was featured in the Blind Auditions and Battle rounds.
  • Nayah Damasen (17 years old, from Burbank, CA) – Nayah is currently in production in the live-action television movie musical, Monster High (working title), slated to premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon.
  • Isabel Gonzalez (16 years old from Teaneck, NJ) – Isabel performed with Acapop! KIDS musical group, which was co-founded by Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying.
  • Baylee Morrison (17 years old from Macedon, NY) – Baylee performed the National Anthem for major league sporting events including the NFL (Bills), NHL (Sabres), and NASCAR Dover International.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss