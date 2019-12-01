Luminaires light up the night, honoring the victims of a Brighton car accident.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Hundreds of luminaries were set up throughout Brighton Saturday night, in a show of support for the family killed in a car accident Wednesday morning.

Family and friends dedicated Saturday night as a time for the community to put candles out in honor of the victims. Luminaries shine in front of homes throughout the Brighton neighborhoods.

A row of luminaires was outside the Brighton Townhall, just one location where candles were set up as a show of support for those killed in the car accident.

The town of Brighton and the Brighton School District are also involved, with candles outside 12 corners on Winton Road and the Brighton School District’s Offices.

Streets throughout Brighton are candlelit this evening as the community remembers the victims of the tragic accident on Edgewood Avenue this past week. More on @News_8 at 6 (late) @Atyia_Collins pic.twitter.com/aDMJrnNEjd — Ben Densieski (@Beeenjammin) November 30, 2019

45-year-old Elmira Hall, of Farmington and 9-year-old Mila Ruangsuwana were both killed after a car left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and then struck them while walking.

Another child, a 2-year old was also walking. That child is in critical but stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Organizers say the luminaries are a simple way to show support that will have a big impact.

In a statement organizer Chandee Searcy says;

“As we gather at our homes to place luminaries, then go out in the community and see the love that shines bright tonight, it is my hope that the vigil becomes a starting point for to heal from this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Driving throughout Brighton Saturday night, many luminaries lined the outside of homes. Organizers encouraged everyone to go out for a drive and see the love light up the night.

According to Brighton Police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

