Local veteran passes away at 57

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A local veteran has passed away at 57 years old. Kevin Troy was a veteran of the Army, Navy, and Air Force — totaling nearly 30 years of military service.

This past spring he had one wish — to see his son Caleb graduate high school. Caleb’s school helped organize an early graduation ceremony at the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs so Troy could live out his final wish.

Troy passed away early Thursday morning at the Canandaigua VA due to complications from a brain tumor.

His family said that he was in peace and comfortable at the time he passed — just at sunrise.