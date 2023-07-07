ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local gardening initiative started by the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Monroe County won an international award for its innovative excellence.

The Master Gardeners of Monroe County under the Cornell Cooperative Extension were selected as the number one winner in the category of innovative project for its Blocks in Bloom initiative, which is a program started by Master Gardener and Blocks in Bloom Team Leader Kathy Lewis, designed to bring communities together by beautifying their blocks.

“We work with blocks in lower resource neighborhoods to help develop front yard gardens, working with teams of people who live on the block and it’s a combination of teaching gardening skills, beautifying the block, but probably most importantly building the strength of the community on that block,” says Lewis.

The Blocks in Bloom initiative is a 10-year-long effort run entirely by volunteers using all donated materials, where one resident agrees to be Block captain, requiring six households to participate. The volunteers and captain then plan out their gardens and teach gardening basics using mulch, compost annual and perennial flowers offered by the city of Rochester and other gardeners.

“We’ve served over ninety blocks so far with over nine hundred households participating in Rochester since we started in 2014, so it’s really spread throughout our community,” says Lewis.

What first started as building the community one garden and block at a time, evolved into one community at a time.

“It’s so gratifying that this idea that was homegrown in Rochester really has come to be recognized as a model nationally and internationally, really,” says Lewis.

With other counties and states taking interest in starting a similar project, Kathy hopes that by passing the project along to other communities it will help spread the initiative and all the good it encourages to places that include more rural and small-town neighborhoods.

If anyone who lives on a block in a lower resource neighborhood is interested in participating you can go to the Cornell Cooperative Extension website, click on the “Blocks in Bloom” tab to learn more.