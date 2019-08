FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A father-son team from Fairport won The Great Race, and they did it in style.

The race is a vintage car timed road rally on public roadways stretching from Riverside California to Tacoma Washington. Howard and Douglas Sharp from Fairport won in their 1916 Hudson

Tuesday night, they showed off their vintage car at Fairport’s cruise night.

This wasn’t the first time the duo has won the Great Race — it’s actually their third.