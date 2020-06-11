1  of  74
Local artist teams with Three Heads Brewing for MLK mural

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Owners at Three Heads Brewing say they gave a local artist a “canvas” on the outside of their building — and he used it to paint a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. with the word ‘dream’.

It all started when the artist, who goes by the name Dellarious, came to them with the idea. He had a vision to use his talents to inspire the community.

It’s not the first time the brewery has worked with Dellarious.

“We are all about equality here at Three Heads Brewing, and Black Lives Matter. When he (Dellarious) approached us and said he wanted to put up a mural of Martin Luther King, it was an obvious no brainer,” said Geoff Dale, Minister of Mayhem at the brewery.

The mural captures the vision Martin Luther King Jr. preached, that all men are created equal and should come together as a nation that rises up in adversity.

“I think in general craft beer is strongly behind the Black Lives Matter movements, and we wanna be a champion of that,” said Daniel Nothnagle, co-owner of the brewery.

“Martin Luther King doesn’t necessarily stand just for Black Lives Matter, he fights for equality, and that’s something we’re all fighting for every day,” said Nothnagle.

Under the hot sun, the process only took one morning to complete.

“We love this city,” said Dale.

“Anything we can do to help push this city further along — we’re in.” he said.

The mural is temporary and environmentally friendly.

“It’s actually a decal with a wheat-based glue, so it’s actually not dangerous to the environment, and over time it will actually just go away,” said Dale. “Even the glue that’s on the ground right now, when it rains, it disappears,” he said.

You can see this mural on Atlantic Ave overlooking the brewery’s outdoor seating area.

