Landmark Society is trying to save city reservoirs

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC)- In an effort to save two city reservoirs, The Landmark Society of Western New York is putting the Cobbs Hill and Highland park reservoirs on the 2019 “five to revive” list.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule, adopted in 2006, left the city which two options for these open bodies of water—cover them or treat with chemicals.

As part of a 2009 agreement between the city, the State Department of Health and the Monroe County Department of Public Health, the city of Rochester has until 2023 to complie with the regulations.

Now, the Landmark Society has put the reservoirs on a list for revitalization.

“We really wanted to draw attention to this and make sure, hopefully we don’t lose these amazing community amenities in Highland and Cobbs Hill parks,” said Caitlin Meives, preservation planner with the landmark society.

The Cobbs Hill and Highland Park reservoirs provide water for city residents and also add to the park landscape they sit in. Residents can use the walking path along the reservoirs for exercise and to take in the beauty of the water.

Without the water feature, some say it would be a different park.

“It’s terrible. Yeah, I’m torn. It’s beautiful walking here. I’d have to switch to the highland reservoir. I’d really feel bad about that,” said Richard Rosen who was walking around the reservoir on Saturday.

“I would miss the site of the water and I would like more information from the state about what are the factors that are causing them to make such a decision,” said Sharon Karl, who was walking around the reservoir on Saturday.

In 2006, the Environmental Protection Agency adopted a policy targeting open-air reservoirs like at Cobbs Hill and Highland Park.

Under the policy, “Systems that store treated water in open reservoirs must either cover the reservoir or treat the reservoir…”

The city must comply by 2023 and is considering changes to both parks.

The Landmark Society of Western New York says that it could impact the community.

“The reservoirs are really key designed features in the park and at cobbs hill especially, it just such a public amenity gets so much use no matter when you come to the park you know there’s people running around, walking their dogs,” said Meives.

The landmark society has added the two reservoirs to their 2019 Five to Revive list. They hope by bringing awareness to the dangers both reservoirs face, they can get organizations interested in protecting them.

“We will be touching base with the different stakeholders and property owners and see what we can do to work collaboratively,” said Meives.

The Landmark Society hopes that the reservoirs can be brought into compliance with state regulations without drastically altering the landscape they sit-in.

The city of Rochester conducted two public workshops on the Highland park Reservoirs as part of their Highland Reservoirs Project. On the wesbite it states;

“The City and its consultant are sensitive to the impacts any project will have on the aesthetic and historical qualities of Highland Park. Throughout this study, which is expected to take approximately one year to complete, the public will be proactively engaged to ensure stakeholders are well-informed about alternatives.”