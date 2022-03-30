ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local women are living out a childhood dream by growing a business focused on making people happier and healthier.

Kom Life is a Rochester-born, wellness business. It was started by Kay and Lu – that’s Kaleigh Witzel and Alexis Lodico. They’re life-long best friends from Webster.

“We make kombucha-based wellness products,” said Lodico. That’s what we’re doing. And we’re trying to make the world a better place through empowering people.”

“Growing up Lu and I always had this twinkle in our eye that we wanted to do something together and we wanted to do something that is a positive influence in the community,” said Witzel.

Witzel and Lodico learned about kombucha during a trip to Costa Rica. They began making it, feeling the health benefits themselves, and sharing their discovery with others.

“We get to not only explain and express how it’s going to help you truly with your body but that it also tastes good so they are really pleasantly surprised,” Witzel said of customer reaction to their kombucha.

The owners call kombucha medicine for your gut. They say it provides essential probiotics for the body helping to fight inflammation, digestive problems, even allergies.

“This is a way to teach people that you can heal yourself through nature,” Lodico said. “You can heal yourself by yourself.”

Witzel and Lodico recently moved into a new space in Rochester. They take pride in being a women-owned business.

“We’re on board with women to step up and take ownership of their lives and get creative and get into business in a more feminine way,” Witzel said. “I think the world needs that.”

Kom-Life’s newest product is a frozen snack called Bucha Bites. You can find them at Lori’s Natural Foods, Abundance Co-Op, the 7/11 in Rochester’s Winton Village, and Healthy Alternatives Wellness Center.

Lodico said, “Really that empowerment aspect is what we’re here for and we just want to grow to a level where we can get that message out there so that everyone knows how to live a naturally healthy life.”

Learn more about Kom Life online at komlife.live.