Keeping young children safe at holiday parties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For children young and old, holiday parties can be a great place to interact with the family. With large groups of people, however, there are always risks of trouble.

Tim Orbaker and JP Simpson are two local residents who say its always important to keep an eye on children at holiday parties.

“The parents are interacting with all the adults and a lot of times the children are pulling on things and yanking things off of tables,” said Tim Orbaker, a Sodus Point resident.

“I use to get into a lot of trouble in holiday parties and one of the biggest things was the temptation, oh everybody’s drinking this weird thing called alcohol, let me try. And of course, I got sick,” said JP Simpson, a Rochester resident.

From unsafe food options to being in a home that’s not childproof, holiday parties could pose a danger to young children.

As a pediatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Murray works with a lot of families and says there are simple things to do to keep everyone safe.

“Make sure they can’t reach up and pull things down off a shelf that might hurt them. Like if a bunch of glasses are out for people to get drinks, a toddler might be able to reach up and grab them and pull them down on themselves. Lots of very simple things that you wouldn’t think to be a problem. So I really recommend really always having an adult with their eyes on the youngest children,” said Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medicine’s Golisano Children’s Hospital.

