Gates fire community mourns the sudden passing of longtime firefighter

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime employee and volunteer of the Gates fire community died this past weekend.

Joseph Manuse died from a bee sting on Sunday while he was off duty and visiting family.

Manuse took on many jobs during his time in the fire community.

He was a volunteer firefighter with the Gates-Chili Fire Department for 29 years where he held the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief.

Manuse was also an employee at the Gates Fire District for the past 11 years as a Fire Prevention Officer.

Most recently Manuse was handling the duties of a public information officer.

Funeral arrangements will be made available at a later date.